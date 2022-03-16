ASTORIA – Vintage instrumental surf rock group Bikini Beach will perform at KALA on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The band of locals, featuring Lorenzo Carlson on lead guitar, Joe Lev on bass, Larry Aldred on drums and Brad Bleidt on keyboard, will perform surf classics at the Astoria venue.
Admission for the show is $10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Seating will be limited. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination are required for all attendees. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com. This event is for those 21 and over only.
