CANNON BEACH — The Ben Rosenblum Jazz Trio will perform at Cannon Beach Community Church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Co-sponsored by Escape Lodging, the concert will feature New York-based jazz pianist and accordionist Rosenblum alongside his signature trio. Rosenblum recently released his third album, “Kites and Strings,” the first to feature him on both piano and accordion.
His debut album with the trio, “Instead,” released to critical acclaim and preceded an international tour along with appearances in prestigious jazz venues. He was also a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall and has performed at the Library of Congress.
Admission for the show is $10 at the door. For more information, visit beachcommunity.org.
