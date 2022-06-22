CANNON BEACH – Cannon Beach Arts Association Gallery will present “Beach & Bird,” a juried exhibition showing works focused on beauty and wildlife of the Oregon Coast, on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Among the exhibition’s featured artists is Terri Neal. A reception will also be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on July 2.
Works by featured artists will be on display through July 22. For more information, visit www.cannonbeacharts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.