RAYMOND, Wash. — Guitarist, fiddler and singer Norm Olsen will perform with his band Cold Hard Truth as part of the Sunday Afternoon Live concert series at the Raymond Theatre at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Olsen’s band, consisting of Raymond and South Bend locals Dave Walker on guitar, Ben Rumbles on drums and Evan Sansom on electric bass, will perform a set of classic country music covers, including the music of Vince Gill, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Merle Haggard.
Admission is $25 at the door or $20 in advance. For more information, visit www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.