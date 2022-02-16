ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in Fort Clatsop will be participating in this year’s Great Backyard Bird Count.
From Friday to Monday, visitors to the park are invited to check out a pair of binoculars and record their bird observations.
The worldwide Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, Birds Canada and Wild Birds Unlimited. Birdwatchers everywhere are encouraged to participate in the count, entering sightings at any location on one or more days of the count at birdcount.org.
These sightings, gathered by tens of thousands of participants, help to track bird population changes.
Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will also be sharing other bird-related activities, including a “Great Pink Heron Scavenger Hunt,” along the Netul Trail, and a “Birds of Fort Clatsop” display at the park’s Visitor Center. A variety of bird field guides and other items are available for purchase.
The weekend’s birding events at Fort Clatsop are sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the National Park Service.
Park hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 and is free for those under 15 years of age. Interagency passes to National Park Service sites are accepted.
