SEASIDE – Author Deena Lindstedt will discuss her latest historical novel, "Lady of the Play," in the community room at the Seaside Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
A book signing and time for audience questions will follow the talk. Lindstedt's novel explores the Elizabethan era while weaving in the modern tale of a high school history teacher set on uncovering details about William Shakespeare's past.
This talk is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.seasidelibrary.org.
