ASTORIA — Astoria Library will hold a reading featuring Astoria poet Peter Quinn and his wife, author Anna Quinn, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Both writers have published books within the past year. Peter’s second book of poetry, “Small Things,” contains many poems about his life growing up as the son of a Columbia River Bar Pilot in Astoria.
Anna is the author of “Angeline,” the story of a young woman who survives a tragedy and joins a convent, which leads her to a group of feminist nuns on a rocky island in the Northwest.
Both books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.astorialibrary.org.
