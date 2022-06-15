CLATSKANIE – The Clatskanie Library District will host author and illustrator Vera Brosgol at the Clatskanie Cultural Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The event signals the start of the library’s summer reading program. Brosgol, who has written graphic novels and worked as a storyboard artist, will discuss her work and engage in drawing exercises with guests.
This event is free and open to the public. The first 100 guests will receive a copy of “Be Prepared” by Brosgol. For more information, call Clatskanie Library director Maryanne Hirning at 503-728-3732.
