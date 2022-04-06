PORTLAND – The Portland Audubon Society will partner with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the Institute for Natural Resources to offer a series of virtual sessions about Western snowy plovers on Saturday and Sunday.
The virtual series aims to train volunteers to participate in the Snowy Plover Patrol Program, an effort to collect data on the local, protected bird species over the course of spring and summer. Topics for these training sessions will include history, threats, legal status, management and data collection strategies.
This event is free and open to all. For more information, visit www.audubonportland.org.
