ASTORIA – The Ten Fifteen Theater will host auditions for "D & D: A Night of David & Durang," a pairing of one act plays, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and 6 p.m. on Monday.
Directed by Ryan Hull, the pair of performances will run from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24, featuring "An Interview" by David Mamet and "The Actor’s Nightmare" by Christopher Durang.
Actors of all backgrounds, ages and genders are encouraged to audition. Proof of COVID vaccination required for auditions. For more information, visit www.thetenfifteentheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.