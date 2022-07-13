ASTORIA – More than 30 local businesses will host a variety of events, performances and sales in celebration of AstoriUS Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
Events planned will include a ribbon cutting for the new location of Kit’s Apothecary and Foragers at 11 a.m., a magic show at The Magic Shop at 1:30 p.m., a scavenger hunt at Lucy’s Books and sidewalk sales at Gulley’s Butcher Shop, Purple Cow Toys, Lumen Community Wellness and more.
Entertainers and buskers will also be present on downtown streets. Participating shops will feature an AstoriUS day sticker designed by local artist Jaz Carpenter. For more information, visit www.astoriadowntown.com.
