ASTORIA – Astoria Visual Arts is now seeking submissions for AVA a-i-r, its artist-in-residency program.
The residency program, open to artists working in any media who reside within Clatsop and Pacific counties, will begin on Jan. 2 and continue through June 30. Submissions will be accepted through Dec. 13.
One resident artist will receive a rent-free studio space at the Astoria Studio Collective for the duration of the residency. Finalists for the program will be selected on the basis of merit by a selection panel of working artists and arts patrons.
For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org.
