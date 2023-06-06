ASTORIA — Artists living in Clatsop and Pacific counties are invited to apply to Astoria Visual Arts' artist in residence program.
For a six-month period between July 1 and Dec. 31, one resident will be selected to receive a studio space at the Astoria Studio Collective. Artists working in all media, including painting, illustration, sculpture, photography and mixed media, are encouraged to apply.
Submissions will be accepted through Saturday. For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org.
