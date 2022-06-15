ASTORIA – Astoria Studio Collective will host a workshop focused on creating zines, small self-directed magazines, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Hosted by writer, educator and illustrator Heather Douglas, the workshop will guide participants through zine making as a tool for social change, working with materials like paper scraps, images and drawings.
Tuition for the workshop is $25 for members of The Writer’s Guild and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit www.thewritersguild.org.
