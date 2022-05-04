ASTORIA — Astoria School of Ballet will present "Thumbelina" at the Liberty Theatre, staging both a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Directed by Margaret Wall, the local dance rendition of the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale will take audiences through a journey about a frog, field mouse, swallow and a girl no bigger than a human thumb.
Admission is free for both showings while seating lasts. Doors open at 1 p.m. for the matinee and 5 p.m. for the evening show. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
