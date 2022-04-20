ASTORIA – Artists working in all forms of media are invited to participate in the 12th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour, with a registration deadline of May 1.
To participate, artists must open their studios to the public during the event, which runs on July 30 and 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists must reside or have a studio space within the Astoria region.
The Astoria Open Studios Tour seeks to promote local arts and encourage connections between residents, visitors and artists. Participating artists retain all sales made during the event, and are also invited to submit work to be included in a July group exhibit at the Astoria Visual Arts Gallery.
Participation in the tour costs $25 for Astoria Visual Arts members and $40 for nonmember artists. The tour will be limited to 50 participants. For more information and to register, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org.
