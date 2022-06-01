ASTORIA – Clatsop County Historical Society will host a handful of weekend events commemorating the 37th anniversary of the “The Goonies.”
The film’s release date marks a local holiday, and starting on Friday, visitors will be able to pick up activity booklets from both the Oregon Film Museum and Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.
Weekend events include “One-Eyed Willy’s Never Say Dive Boat Race” at the Flavel House Museum at 10 a.m. on Saturday and a photo opportunity at the Oregon Film Museum on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.astoriamuseums.org.
