ASTORIA — Astoria High School will present a spring production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” opening on Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
The musical will feature nearly two dozen student thespians, working from a contemporary take on the classic tale. The show will feature beloved songs and new additions, as well as an updated script.
Saturday’s performance will be preceded by “Paint the Peninsula,” a student art show benefiting Bikers Against Child Abuse, at 4:30 p.m. Performances will also be held on May 20 and May 21 at 6:30 p.m., as well as a matinee performance on May 21 at 1:30 p.m.
Admission for the show is $10 for adults and $5 for children, tickets will be available at the door. Concessions will also be available. For more information, contact theaterahs@gmail.com.
