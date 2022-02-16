ASTORIA — Acclaimed solo artist Ashleigh Flynn is set to perform at Fort George Brewery on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Flynn grew up in Kentucky, drawing inspiration from regional bluegrass and Motown music. She arrived on the Americana scene with the release of her third LP, “American Dream,” a poetic lament to the elusiveness of that national ethos. “A Million Stars” followed, a journey celebrating the women pioneers of the American West. Most recently, Flynn debuted a band. An all-female lineup, the group gives a nod to the 1940s Rosie the Riveter archetype.
The show is free, masks are required and other COVID precautions are advised. Find out more about the show from the Liberty Theatre in Astoria or at fortgeorgebrewery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.