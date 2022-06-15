ASTORIA – The Arts Council of Clatsop County will host an inaugural event titled Make Music Clatsop County, a collaboration of local venues, on Tuesday.
Launched as part of Make Music Day, celebrated across over 1,000 cities worldwide, the event invites individuals and groups to share music via time slots at participating venues.
Venues include the Ten Fifteen Theater, Charlene Larson Center for the Performing Arts, The Lot, and The SEA Crab House, while confirmed musicians include Astoria Ukulele Orchestra and Cascadia Chamber Opera.
For more information, or to sign up as a performer or venue, visit www.makemusicday.org/clatsopcounty.
