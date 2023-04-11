NASELLE, Wash. — A painting party, presented by the Finnish-American Folk Festival, will be led at the Naselle Community Center by artist and teacher Abbie Mumley at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Mumley, who grew up in Naselle, will offer instruction on painting a lily pad. Each student at the workshop will be provided art supplies and leave with a finished piece.
Cost for the workshop is $30. Refreshments will be offered. For more information, call 360-484-3602 or visit www.nasellefinnfest.com.
