MANZANITA — Through bright, celebratory yet critical paintings, artist Arvie Smith wants audiences to confront historic and contemporary racial injustice.
In celebration of Juneteenth, Smith will present a series of artwork with a lecture at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hoffman Center for the Arts, taking a look at the history and life experience that has informed his work.
Admission for the lecture is $15. For more information, visit www.hoffmanarts.org.
