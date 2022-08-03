ASTORIA – Artist Damion Triplett will host a public talk featuring his new zine, “Their Our Story,” at Astoria Visual Arts at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
This event is the result of a collaboration between Astoria Visual Arts, The Alliance for Equity in Education and Clatsop Community College. Triplett’s zine project is inspired by calls for racial justice and by his experiences as a person of color.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.astoriavisualarts.org
