ASTORIA – The 234th Army Band of the Oregon National Guard will present a series of ensemble concerts honoring Oregon’s veterans.
Performances by General Dischord, a woodwind ensemble made up of nine soldier musicians, will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, featuring a collaboration with the Astoria Tuba Quartet, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Birkenfeld Theatre in Clatskanie.
These events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/234tharmyband.
