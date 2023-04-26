ASTORIA — Applications for the North Coast Writer's Residency will be accepted through Sunday.
The program is a partnership between The Writer’s Guild of Astoria and Astoria Visual Arts, created in 2019 with the support of Buzz Bissinger and Lisa Smith. It offers a selected resident the opportunity to spend one week in pursuit of a significant writing project.
The residency culminates in a reception and public reading held at Astoria Visual Arts. Lodging and a stipend are provided as part of the program.
Complete application packets may be emailed to info@thewritersguild.org. For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.thewritersguild.org.
