NASELLE, Wash. — The Appelo Archives Center, a museum dedicated to the history of Naselle and Deep River, will celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of its founder this month.
Carlton Appelo died in 2019 at the age of 96 after a career in the telecommunications industry, which included serving as president of Western Wahkiakum Telephone Co. He traveled extensively and worked to preserve links to his Finnish heritage. The center’s displays and contents reflect this with an emphasis on genealogy as well as books and artifacts from Scandinavia.
The event will feature free cake and refreshments and a display about Appelo's life and memories. For more information, visit www.appeloarchives.org.
