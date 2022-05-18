ASTORIA – Clatsop Community College will present an annual juried showcase of student art in the Royal Nebeker Gallery, opening with a reception on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Featured juror and local artist Paul Polson will give a talk at the reception, where awards for student art will be announced. The collection, which features artwork created in classes across a variety of mediums, will be on display through June 10.
The reception and gallery exhibit are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.clatsopcc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.