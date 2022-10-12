Nurse log

Mushrooms sit between a nurse log near Teal Slough, within Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.

ASTORIA – Angora Hiking Club will host a guided exploration of local mushroom species, led by Pamela Mattson McDonald at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Hikers will set out on a 10-mile, moderate-difficulty trek with tips on identification and safety of fungi foraging. Hikers will meet at the 2nd Street parking lot in Astoria

Angora Hiking Club member dues are $10 annually. Participants need not be club members. For more information and to register, contact Arline LaMear at 503-338-6883.

