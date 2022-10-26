ASTORIA – Local historian Eric Wheeler will lead a trek starting from A-Town Coffee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Led by Angora Hiking Club, the trip will highlight historic and architectural details of the Astor Court neighborhood on Astoria's south slope. From a design perspective, this area blends together different styles of early 20th century residential buildings and is also home to a landmark midcentury modern church.
Angora Hiking Club member dues are $10 annually. Participants need not be club members. For more information and to register, contact Eric Wheeler at 608-797-7753.
