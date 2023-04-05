ASTORIA — Angora Hiking Club, a group hosting local hikes for more than a century, will host its annual spring potluck at the Astoria Senior Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Guests are asked to bring a favorite dish and beverage. Note that the senior center has a no alcohol policy. Paper products will be provided. For more information, visit angoras.club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.