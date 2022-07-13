ASTORIA – The Angora Hiking Club will host an exploration and hike at Beards Hollow, near Ilwaco, Washington, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hikers, led by Jan Coughlin, will meet in a parking lot on Marine Drive, between Second and Third streets in Astoria.
Angora Hiking Club member dues are $10 annually, though participants do not need to be club members. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Hudson at 503-861-2802.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.