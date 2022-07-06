ASTORIA – Angora Hiking Club will host a potluck and hike at Coffenbury Lake at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Celebrating the return of warmer weather, the potluck will be held by the lake at Fort Stevens State Park.
Angora Hiking Club member dues are $10 annually, though participants do not need to be club members. Additional park fees apply for this event. For more information, contact Kathleen Hudson to register at 503-861-2802.
