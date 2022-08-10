ARCH CAPE – Angora Hiking Club will lead a group hike from Arch Cape to Short Sand Beach at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Hikers will meet at the Short Sand Beach parking lot within Oswald West State Park. Craig Holt will lead the group along this stretch of the Oregon Coast Trail, where hikers will explore Cape Falcon and spend a half hour on Short Sand Beach.
Angora Hiking Club member dues are $10 annually, though participants need not be club members to join this hike. For more information and to register, contact Arline LaMear at 503-338-6883.
