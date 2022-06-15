ASTORIA – Angora Hiking Club will set off from Astoria to explore sites throughout Vancouver, Washington, at 9 a.m. on June 25.
The group will meet on Marine Drive between 2nd and 3rd streets before heading off. The tour will begin with a guided exploration of gothic revival art and architecture at the Proto-Cathedral of St. James the Greater at 11 a.m., followed by a trip to the Vancouver Saturday Market.
At 12:45 p.m., the group will meet at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, where hikers are invited to learn about more about local history.
Registration is required for this event, with a deadline of Wednesday. To register, contact Kathleen Hudson at khhudson12g@gmail.com. Angora Hiking Club member dues are $10 annually. This hike requires a National Parks Land Pass or additional $10 fee. Dogs are prohibited on hikes. For more information, visit angoras.club.
