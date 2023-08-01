ILWACO, Wash. — Angora Hiking Club will meet at 8:15 a.m. Saturday for an 8.3-mile hike along the Discovery Trail, parking at the Port of Ilwaco before taking a bus to the north end of the trail to walk back.
The hike will be led by Dory Lukas and depart from Astoria from a parking lot at Second Street and Marine Drive.
Hikers are asked to bring water, a snack or lunch and $1 for bus fare. For more information on Angora Hiking Club and this event, visit angoras.club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.