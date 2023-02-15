ASTORIA — Alternative rock trio Heavy Gus will be joined by Israel Nebeker, of Blind Pilot, and the Hackles for a show at the Liberty Theatre McTavish Room, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy Gus is made up of songwriting couple Dorota Szuta and Stelth Ulvang, of The Lumineers and drummer Ryan Dobrowski, of Blind Pilot. The band formed in 2020 in Bishop, California, taking inspiration from the high desert.
Their debut album, "Notions," samples garage rock and hazy surf, fueled by distorted guitars and a driving rhythm section. Dobrowski’s tasteful drumming is paired with Ulvang’s instrumental landscape, providing a familiar cushion for Szuta’s vocals and lush guitar tones.
Admission is $10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., concessions will be available. For more information, visit www.libertyastoria.org.
