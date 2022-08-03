ASTORIA – Country music artist Trace Adkins will perform at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Adkins' performance will also feature country selections from opening artists Britnee Kellogg and Aaron Crawford.
Tickets are $40 for general admission and free for children under 12 when accompanied by an adult. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.clatsopcofair.com.
