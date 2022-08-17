LONG BEACH, Wash. – Acoustic blues musicians Mary Flower, Spud Siegel and Doc Stein will perform at Peninsula Arts Center at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Flower, a singer-songwriter and teacher, mixes roots guitar with ragtime, swing, folk and jazz styles. She will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Spud Siegel. Doc Stein, playing country and swing tunes, will round out the trio.
Admission is $20. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.peninsulaartscenter.org.
