NASELLE, Wash. — Henri Aalto will perform a set of guitar music at the Naselle Community Center at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Aalto, who was born in Finland, took up guitar at the age of 9 before going on to study jazz guitar, ensemble and harmony at the Finnish Music Institute. His career includes 35 years of teaching experience, three albums and extensive touring. His music is inspired by life events, nature and travels.
Aalto and his wife, Johanna, are also the founders of Light Tide Productions, a record and publishing label.
Admission is by donation. Refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/nasellecc.
