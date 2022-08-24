ASTORIA – Country-folk duo A Town Called Home will play at Fort George Brewery at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Multi-instrumentalists Howdy and Marilyn Darrell fuse Texas roots with a West coast vibe, with introspective lyrics and a storytelling approach.
Learning ragtime piano from her grandmother at 4 years old, Marilyn takes inspiration from growing up in rural Nebraska as well as the redwoods and mountains of Northern California, while Howdy conjures imagery of South Texas.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.
