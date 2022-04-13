CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Parks & Community Services Committee will host "12 days of Earth Day," an annual celebration throughout Cannon Beach, beginning on Monday and lasting through April 29.
The event will feature a parade, street fair and Earth Day themed activities, including opportunities for residents and visitors to volunteer and learn about coastal ecology.
Local businesses and nonprofit organizations will host other activities throughout the event's 12 day span. The committee also encourages locals and visitors to consider planting trees, developing home recycling plans and other ecologically friendly actions.
For more information, visit www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us.
