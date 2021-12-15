ASTORIA — KALA will host a “First Person: Authors Talk,” Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Robert Michael Pyle will join host Heather Hirschi to discuss his latest books “Nature Matrix: New and Selected Essays,” and “Tidewater Reach: Field Guide to the Lower Columbia River in Poems and Pictures.”
Pyle has authored 24 books, from poetry collections to butterfly books. The 2020 film, ‘The Dark Divide’ starring David Cross and Debra Messing told the story of of Pyle’s epic journey through Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Pyle’s books will be available for sale at the event. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 tests are required to attend, masks must be worn inside the venue. KALA is located at 1017 Marine Drive in Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.