Jewelry

Fine art jewelry by Kate Speranza will be available at the Astoria Visual Arts holiday bazaar.
Holiday bazaar

Wood burned prints by Katie George will be sold at the Astoria Visual Arts holiday bazaar.

ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts is hosting a holiday bazaar Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Handcrafted items made by local artists will be available for purchase. The event was created as a way for people to shop local and support artists.

Astoria Visual Arts is located at 1000 Duane Street in Astoria.

fiber art

Natural dye fiber arts by Constance Waisanen is part of the Astoria Visual Arts holiday bazaar.

