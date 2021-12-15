ASTORIA — Astoria Visual Arts is hosting a holiday bazaar Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Handcrafted items made by local artists will be available for purchase. The event was created as a way for people to shop local and support artists.
Astoria Visual Arts is located at 1000 Duane Street in Astoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.