ASTORIA — The Astoria School of Ballet will host mini-performances of “Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker” Saturday at Liberty Theatre.
The free, 18-minute performances are scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m.
Santa will be available for pictures in the theatre’s ticket kiosk prior and throughout the performances from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Vaccination cards will not be required as the performances are targeted toward children, however masks and social distancing will be enforced inside the theatre.
