ASTORIA — The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association invites the public to take a stroll downtown to view the displays for the Winter Window Contest.
Maps of participating businesses are available at the Liberty Theatre ticket kiosk. Hot cocoa will be available and carolers will sing downtown from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18.
The public will have a chance to vote for their top three favorite windows. The contest winner will receive a $100 gift card. Voters will be entered into raffle for a sunflower print from Oscar De’masi Gallery and 24 karat, citrine earrings from Jonathan’s Ltd.
