ASTORIA — After a year’s hiatus, the tree lighting ceremony will return to Astoria on Saturday night.
The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association will host the ceremony outside of the Liberty Theatre at 12th and Commercial streets. The event will start at 4:30 p.m.
Carolers, holiday tunes, Santa Claus and Mayor Bruce Jones will be part of the event.
Astoria’s Shop Plaid event will begin Friday. Shoppers will receive a punch card to use at participating local downtown businesses. Three punches earn customers a Shop Plaid tote bag, and five punches will enter participants in a raffle.
Many more events are planned for the month of December in Astoria. Visit astoriadowntown.com to learn more.
