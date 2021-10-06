ASTORIA — The Astoria Art Walk will take place Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Featuring fall and haunted art from 20 artists.
Art Totale, 395 11th St.
Work from Tim Root will be showcased.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St., 2nd Floor #205
Showcasing contemporary representational paintings by artist and gallery owner, Connie Dillon. Open 1 to 5 p.m.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Featuring unique custom furniture specializing in epoxy river tables and reclaimed home decor.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St.
Showcasing artwork that emphasizes extinct and endangered species, and photography that features haunting images and collage. Open 1 to 4 p.m.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Group show featuring artists and local writers.
Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
Showcasing work from Shannon Headrick.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
An exhibit of new mixed media sculptures and ceramic figures is on display by Keith Schneider. Limited capacity of 10 visitors, cannot accommodate large groups.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Featuring paint-dyed antique and Japanese papers collaged together from local abstract painter Kirista Trask.
Foragers, 1004 Marine Drive
Featuring work from Flora Perpetua, a business that specializes in locally foraged, dried and hand-braided wreaths.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Debra Gerth presents “Upcycled Vignettes,” comprised of repurposed photographs and illustrations.
Imogen, 240 11th St.
Showcasing work from figurative painter, Ruth Shively.
Jody Rae Photography, 959 Commercial St.
Hosting The Body Love Initiative by Astoria Boudoir Photography.
Lower Columbia Q Center, 171 W Bond St.
Featuring several new and local talented artists within the LGBTQIA+ community.
McVarish Gallery, 160 10th St.
Presenting “That’s What She Said,” a collection of paintings of women by female artists including Rachel Bess, Jen Brown, Colette Calasione, Lisa Laser, Jill McVarish, Terry Rooney and Carrie Williams.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Featuring new work from 100 Faces paintings.
Old Town Framing, 1287 Commercial St.
Featuring Kasey White’s pieces using recycled and repurposed materials. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oscar de’ Masi Art Gallery, 1145 Commercial St.
Presenting work from local artists Liv Joyce, Paige Demasi, Jeff Spears and Karl Hauer.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Showing large surreal oil paintings and Northwest landscapes.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Featuring watercolor portraits by Benz and Chang of Portland, paintings from Kathleen Powers, and a jewelry trunk show from Tabor Porter. Meet the artists from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Labor Temple, 934 Duane St.
Labor Temple is the showroom of local cityscape painter, J. Wesley Willis.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive Suite D
Octopus-tober, get your free tentacle coupon on the streets of Astoria. Watch out for the giant octopus tentacle sculpture.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Artist and author Chris Minnick will discuss new abstracts and recent novels from 5 to 7 p.m.
