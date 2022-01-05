ASTORIA — The Astoria January Art Walk will take place noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Nehalem lampwork bead artist Cindy Erickson has joined the gallery. Jewelry, serving sets, desk sets, bottle stoppers and sun catchers are available. New owl sculptures have arrived from Richard Burke. Twenty artists, from emerging to 60 years of experience, are represented.
Art Totale, 395 11th St., The Lot
Art Totale presents Jalin Malin of Bone2Seed displaying bone art and native wind chimes made of found objects. Malin is from Portland and will have her work on display in the gallery for the winter season.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St., 2nd Floor #205
Featuring small and large works, from prints and originals, to home items like pillows, mugs, and more, plus journals and cards.
Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts, 1159 Marine Drive
See the world through the lens of Kerry Thorne, the featured photographer artist of the month. Lorenzo will also be on hand to demonstrate examples from his book, “The World’s Most Comprehensive Ukulele Method.” Also showing local art pottery by TKO, paintings, prints, cards and totem/astrology necklaces by Lisa Ackerman.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Welcoming recent Astoria Visual Arts artist-in-residence blis, aka Kristen Nekovar, for a solo exhibit of introspective and highly detailed work. blis has spent the last six months creating with unabashed exploration of process and subject. Her resulting abstract and illustrative pieces offer personal reflections of mental health, addiction and being human.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Brumfield Gallery presents new work by Karen Abel. Her ceramics place manmade dwellings within landscape, particularly where the land meets the sea.
Foragers, 1004 Marine Drive
Welcoming Stabby Abbey Creations. Abbey specializes in hand crafted, felt adorned pieces of wonderful. She is best known for her one of a kind berets but will also be debuting gloves, coasters, and so much more.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Miki’ala Souza brings a new series of monotypes for her second exhibition. Souza, who is native Hawaiian, now considers Astoria home. Her show title, “Ao,” the Hawaiian word for all cloud formations, is based on atmospheric current, seen and unseen. She brings with her experiences from her own native culture combined with a strong interest in other native communities, placing focus on practice and repetition of pattern and line making.
Kit’s Apothecary — 1004 Marine Drive
Featuring a vintage “Wizard of Oz” book collection sale, including books for all ages for the ultimate Oz fan.
Lower Columbia Q Center, 171 W Bond St.
The Q Center is Astoria’s resource center for LGBTQIA+ folks and their families. Featuring several new and local talented artists within our LGBTQIA+ community. Stop by during the art walk.
McVarish Gallery, 160 10th St.
This art walk will be the gallery’s last day in business at this location. The final chance to see the amazing cat and bird work of Ben Rosenberg, Thomas Rude, Alexis Trice, Gianna Fabiano, Carrie Williams, Kathleen Powers, and Lindsay Bones, the beautiful “Epicurious” show by Tom Giesler, the carved characters of Matthew Dennison or Colin Chillag’s strange genius paintings in person.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Debba will have new paintings of “100 Faces Paintings.”
Oscar de’ Masi Art Gallery, 1145 Commercial St.
The gallery is starting the new year with a fresh new look and Oscar has many new pieces.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Realistic and surrealistic oil paintings of Oregon’s Northwest coast and the Astoria area. The rest of the gallery will continue to show Paul’s larger, old and new, Strata and Pipe Series.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Featuring “Seeking the Sacred,” a show of paintings, photography and ceramics by three artists who are longtime friends: Rhonda Grudenic, Dwight Caswell and David Campiche. Grudenic presents abstract oil paintings that suggest atmospheric landscapes, sometimes with figures. Caswell offers photographs of sacred monuments documented during his worldwide travels. Campiche brings a series of ceramic sculptures steeped in the spiritual history of the Pacific Northwest. Meet the artists from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Labor Temple, 934 Duane St.
Showing the work of local cityscape painter, J. Wesley Willis. See over a dozen original oil on canvas paintings. Most are Astoria scenes, easily recognizable to locals. Many new works. Some can be previewed at www.jwesleywillis.com. John will be at the Labor Temple from 4 to 7 p.m.
The Rusty Dahlia, 1062 Marine Drive
Featuring Fiestaware, Mud Pie, 1803 Candles, Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan and so much more. Hors d’oeuvres and wine available.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
The Lounge Satyr will be at the Weird Sisters Forest. Genesis Chocolates in the Portal, through the World’s Tiniest Disco.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Water views will feature prominently at West Coast Artisans. Photos of the local rivers by Mark Hutchings, abstracts capturing the flow of water by Oscar Nelson, oil images of local boats by Michael Muldoon, coastal scenes by Maiko Maita and new elongated landscapes by Janet Hutchings will be shown.
