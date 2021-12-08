ASTORIA — The Astoria November Art Walk will take place noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Featuring the work of 20 artists, including new work from local fused glass artist, Christine Kende. Kende will be in the gallery from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The gallery will also showcase paintings, tree ornaments, jewelry and holiday gift items.
Art Totale, 395 11th St., The Lot
The giving tree will be set up for visitors to leave a handmade item under in exchange for another. Masks by Rebeccah Fries, ceramic goods by Peyton Stewart and fiber art by Connie Shea. A variety of artwork under $100 will be available.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St., 2nd Floor #205
Holding an annual holiday sale with small and large works, gifts, prints and original paintings by Connie Dillon.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Featuring epoxy furniture and home decor and reclaimed furniture.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St.
Featuring original fine art, prints, reasonably priced arty gifts, fused glass, jewelry and cards. There will be a special donation and sale of art supplies, frames and more. Proceeds from donations will to go scholarships for children’s art workshops. Open 1 to 4 p.m.
Astoria Institute of Music & Center for the Arts, 1159 Marine Drive
Offering free ukulele lessons for anyone who purchases the book, “The World’s Most Comprehensive Ukulele Method.” The author will meet guests from 2 to 5 p.m.
The gallery will sell pottery, paintings, prints, cards, totem and astrology necklaces.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Astoria Visual Arts welcomes Carrie Williams, Tabor Porter, Liv Joyce, Bill Atwood, Florence Sage, Amy Magnussen and others for a festive handcrafted holiday market showcasing fine craft, fiber arts, jewelry, ceramics and more. The gallery will be open noon to 7 p.m.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Leben Von Klaus photography will be featuring perspectives from Astoria and surrounding attractions.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
A diverse group of ceramic artists created 12 cups each for the show “Twelve Cups.” Artists include Ha Austin, Howard Clarke, Erik Haagensen, Lynne Hobacia, Yeonsoo Kim, Clara Lanyi, Suzannne Long, Jacob Monroe, Samuel Newman, Dave Parry and Luba Sharapan.
Offering any gallery framed work at the unframed price.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Featuring an all-women artist holiday showcase.
Forsythea, 1124 Commercial St.
Forsythea will be open late during art walk for a festive evening of holiday shopping.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Presenting “Hook, Pulp & Weave,” functional and non-functional work will be in this unique exhibition of textile-based arts.
Lower Columbia Q Center, 171 W Bond St.
The Q Center is Astoria’s resource center for LGBTQIA+ folks and their families. Featuring several new and local talented artists within our LGBTQIA+ community. Stop by during the art walk.
McVarish Gallery, 160 10th St.
McVarish Gallery opens “Tweety and Sylvester (Can Cat and Bird be Friends?)” The exhibit features a collection of cat and bird art by Lindsay Bones, Gianna Fabiano, Cassandra Loomis, Jill McVarish, Kathleen Powers, Ben Rosenberg, Thomas Rude, Spence Snyder, Alexis Trice and Carrie Williams.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
New paintings of “100 Faces Paintings.”
Oscar de’ Masi Art Gallery, 1145 Commercial St.
Featuring “The Rain” series in prints highlighting the Pacific Northwest rain.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Studio decorated with Christmas inflatables 10 to 18 feet high.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Featuring work from Richard Rowland, Randy McClelland and Lindsey Aarts. Meet the artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music by guitarist Wes Wahrmund from 5 to 8 p.m.
Treasure Alley, 77 11th St, inside the Pier 11 building
Featuring a photographic Astoria calendar.
The Labor Temple, 934 Duane St.
Featuring work from cityscape painter, J. Wesley Willis. Meet the artist from 4 to 7 p.m.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Presenting two artisan trunk shows by Jessica Luchsinger and Aimee Ward. Nightmare Munchers with haunting sounds of Larkin Stentz’ dulcimer in the deep dark forest. Sample Astoria’s new chocolatier, Genesis Chocolates.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Unique, low-cost, last-minute gift ideas from local artists.
