ASTORIA — The Little Ballet Theatre’s 36th annual Young Choreographers Showcase at the Liberty Theatre takes place 7 p.m. Friday, April 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this chance to see the premieres of these talented young people from the North Coast area.
Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children 6 to 12. Children under 6 will be admitted free.
This show allows members of Little Ballet Theatre to experience the art of choreography on their own. Unassisted in their selection of costume, music and structure, they prove to be highly creative and original.
They are evaluated by experienced dance judges and receive constructive criticism and feedback.
There will be approximately 10 young choreographers this year, ranging in age from 10 to 18, dancing original pieces. Several classes from Maddox Dance Studio will debut their recital works including hip hop, lyrical and musical theater numbers by choreographers Emily Madsen, Caroline Wright and Carleta Lewis Allen.
Proceeds go to the Little Ballet Theater Inc. grant foundation. For more information, call 503-861-1971. The Liberty is at 1203 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.